Outdoor Theatre: Pride and Prejudice

Start 07:00PM Friday - 25 Aug 2017
End 09:00PM Friday - 25 Aug 2017
Price 16.50 £
Town City Taplow, Maidenhead
Contact Name Administration
Contact Email cliveden@nationaltrust.org.uk
Website URL https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/15f38489-4cc7-49a3-9ff1-2c90d4defd0b/pages/details
If your idea of Jane Austen is costume-drama, empire-lines and tea-parties, then this sparkling adaptation, based entirely on the original novel, is something to make you change your mind...In a social whirlwind of balls, dinners and very eligible officers, Lizzie Bennett and Fitzwilliam Darcy stand alone as the only sane people - and they hate each other! Or do they? Can she see beyond his pride, and can he overcome her prejudice, in order to achieve their mutual happiness? Bring a picnic and have a ball as the irrepressible Illyria sharpen their claws to bring you Jane Austen at her vibrant, pacy, forthright best! Event ticket prices: Adult £16.50 Child £10.00
