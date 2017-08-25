Fri, 25
21 °C
Sat, 26
21 °C
Sun, 27
22 °C
SECTION INDEX

Outdoor Theatre: Pride and Prejudice

comments 0
Outdoor Theatre: Pride and Prejudice
2017-08-25 18:00:00 2017-08-25 20:00:00 UTC Outdoor Theatre: Pride and Prejudice National Trust - Cliveden, Cliveden Rd, Taplow, Maidenhead SL1 8NS, UK

Start 07:00PM Friday - 25 Aug 2017

End 09:00PM Friday - 25 Aug 2017

Price 16.50 £

Town City Taplow, Maidenhead

Contact Name Administration

Contact Email cliveden@nationaltrust.org.uk

Website URL https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/15f38489-4cc7-49a3-9ff1-2c90d4defd0b/pages/details

If your idea of Jane Austen is costume-drama, empire-lines and tea-parties, then this sparkling adaptation, based entirely on the original novel, is something to make you change your mind...In a social whirlwind of balls, dinners and very eligible officers, Lizzie Bennett and Fitzwilliam Darcy stand alone as the only sane people - and they hate each other! Or do they? Can she see beyond his pride, and can he overcome her prejudice, in order to achieve their mutual happiness? Bring a picnic and have a ball as the irrepressible Illyria sharpen their claws to bring you Jane Austen at her vibrant, pacy, forthright best! Event ticket prices: Adult £16.50 Child £10.00

Most Shared

Most Commented

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved