Watch: Queen’s Guardsman scares visitor who gets too close for a photo at Windsor Castle

A photo opportunity turned into a fright for a visitor at Windsor Castle who was quickly taught not to get too close to the Queen’s Guard.

A video posted on Youtube yesterday labelled ‘what not to do at Windsor Castle’ shows the Queen’s Guard passing through a gate at the castle.

When one soldier stops to close the gate behind them, an over-eager visitor spots a chance to get photo with the guardsman in full uniform.

As he turns to pose for the snap, the Guardsman quickly yells ‘stay away!’ scaring the guest into a nervous salute in apology.

Lesson learned.