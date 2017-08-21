Vote for your Advertiser Pub of the Year 2017

The great British pub is far more than just a place to relax and enjoy a sociable drink with friends and family. It’s an institution with its roots deep in our history dating back to the coaching inns of old and medieval taverns.

Many are important social hubs for their surrounding communities, a place to come together for company, sport and activities.

To celebrate this uniquely British tradition, the Advertiser has launched its first Pub of Year Award, voted for by the people who know them best, their customers.

Each pub is unique. It might have a great atmosphere, a huge selection of beers, host great community events, live music and pub quizzes or sponsor a range of sports teams.

Published here are all the pubs entered for the Advertiser Pub of the Year Award.

They will all be displaying posters calling on their patrons to vote for them – so it’s over to you to help choose the winner.

Just pick your favourite and vote above. Voting closes on Friday, September 29.

The winner will get a plaque for their pub and be featured in the Advertiser.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THIS POLL:

Due to an attempt to significantly manipulate the results of this poll, we have sadly been forced to start the voting process again from scratch with additional security measures.

This award was set up in the spirit of friendly competition and we want all of the entrants to stand a fair chance of winning so a deserving victor can emerge. Unfortunately, the only way we can do this is by starting again.

The voting deadline has now been extended until Friday, September 29, and you will be able to register a new vote even if you voted in the previous poll.

We apologise for any inconvenience and hope readers will continue to support their favourite pubs by voting in this competition.