POLL: Was Theresa May right to call an early General Election?

With MPs voting in favour of a snap election in June yesterday, the Advertiser’s Stephen Delahunty took to the streets to see how much support there was for the decision in the Prime Minister’s back yard.

Surprised but supportive was the general reaction from constituents after the Prime Minister, Theresa May, announced plans for a General Election this week.

As MPs yesterday (Wednesday) voted overwhelmingly to approve of the MP for Maidenhead’s plans for a snap general election on Thursday, June 8, we asked people in the High Street what they thought.

Bob Ellis, 62, from Burnham, said: “I was surprised but I can see what she is doing and I think it’s a good thing.

“I think her performance so far [as PM] has been good enough.

The retiree added: “We’ve been dictated to for so long by Europe, so it’s the right thing to do.”

Judith Sugden, 50, a shop assistant from Cox Green, said: “I’m surprised.

“But I think everyone should get behind her and let her get on with her job.

“She’s a hard worker, I’ll be voting for her again.”

Richard Booth, 65, from Aberdeen, and wife Helen, 68, now live in Boyn Hill.

Richard said: “I was really surprised because of what she said a few weeks ago. Last month, the Prime Minister’s spokesman twice denied there was going to be a snap election.”

However, Richard added: “But I’m really pleased she did because this will help clear the air.

“They say it’s a U-turn but its become obvious that a significant amount of complainers don’t accept the Brexit vote and it’s only going to get worse. It will put her in a stronger position.”

Magdalena Williams, 35, originally from Poland, also thought Brexit would be the main issue.

The restaurant manager, from Kidwells Close, said: “I think she is very brave because if it all goes wrong then she will take the blame, but if Britain is stronger on its own then it will be better for me and my children.”

Allan Herbert, 63, a caretaker from Green Leys thought it could be a disaster for Labour.

He said: “I think she was going to have to sooner or later, and I’m surprised it took so long because she can wipe Labour out, and that’s coming from an old union man.”

What do you think? Vote in our poll above and let us know your thoughts in the comments.