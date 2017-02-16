Vote for your Business Girl Community Business of the Year

Finalists in an inaugural Maidenhead awards are set to be revealed today (Thursday) as a public vote to choose the winners begins.

The Business Girls Network is hosting the first INSPIRE Conference and Awards at Wier Bank in Bray on Wednesday, March 8.

The organisation's aim is to empower women and offer them a local network that promotes inclusivity and collaboration.

Nominations have been made in a range of award categories including the Advertiser-sponsored Business Girl Community Business of the Year, for which the three shortlisted finalists are as follows:

Helen Costa and Clare Brasier, The Cornerstone Partnership

Their nomination said: “Helen Costa and Clare Brasier set up social enterprise organisation The Cornerstone Partnership in 2015 to transform the lives of families touched by the care system by mentoring and training parents adopting children or going through the adoption process in the Royal Borough and Berkshire.”

Seema Goyal, Goyals

Her nomination said: “I nominate Seema Goyal due to her community passion and her immense selfless heart. Seema supports several local charities and sponsors a large number of children, by providing them with free uniform throughout their education. In 2016, Seema Goyal supported the Maidenhead community children by donating 500 free uniforms, as part of celebrating 50 years in business, instead of throwing a big party for the owners, staff, family & friends.”

Ranjana Nagi and Claudine Andrew, Eat on the High Street and Shabbytique

Their nomination said: “Not only do the regular events bring a real buzz to the High Street giving food and craft vendors an opportunity to feed Maidenhead but they actively connect with local community groups to use the platform to entertain and promote. I see these two as being right at the heart of Maidenhead’s community.”

Vote in the poll above to choose the winner.

Finalists in the other categories will be revealed at www.thebusinessgirlsnetwork.com where you can vote for them.

Business Girls Network founder Amanda Ayres said: "I've been overwhelmed by both the quantity and the quality of the entries for the very first Business Girl Awards. So many deserving ladies have been nominated. The competition has been tough in every category and all of the shortlisted finalists should feel very proud of their achievements. The nominations are from a broad spectrum of businesses, highlighting what a fantastically strong local community of women in business we are.

"There are countless examples of the value these women bring to our local business community and a real inspirations to anybody thinking about setting up a small business."

Voting closes at midnight on March 1, with the winners announced at the conference next month.

An all-day event, it will provide an opportunity to network and build relationships with like-minded women.

The event will celebrate International Women’s Day and the third birthday of Maidenhead Business Girls, which is part of the network, and will feature a line-up of inspiring guest speakers.

Visit the Business Girls website for more details.