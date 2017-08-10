Vote for your Advertiser Pub of the Year 2017

09:19AM, Thursday 10 August 2017
Craufurd Arms (Maidenhead)
Grenfell Arms (Maidenhead)
Jolly Cricketers (Seer Green)
Jolly Farmer (Cookham Dean)
Stafferton Lodge (Maidenhead)
The Bear (Maidenhead)
The Belgian Arms (Holyport)
The Bounty (Bourne End)
The Cricketers (Littlewick Green)
The Crown (Bray)
The Garibaldi (Bourne End)
The George (Wraysbury)
The Maiden's Head (Maidenhead)
The Oak & Saw (Taplow)
The Old Swan Uppers (Cookham)
The Royal Oak (Paley Street)
The Ship (Marlow)
The Queens Head (Marlow)
Ye Old Swan (Burnham)
The great British pub is far more than just a place to relax and enjoy a sociable drink with friends and family. It’s an institution with its roots deep in our history dating back to the coaching inns of old and medieval taverns.
Many are important social hubs for their surrounding communities, a place to come together for company, sport and activities.
To celebrate this uniquely British tradition, the Advertiser has launched its first Pub of Year Award, voted for by the people who know them best, their customers.
Each pub is unique. It might have a great atmosphere, a huge selection of beers, host great community events, live music and pub quizzes or sponsor a range of sports teams.
Published here are all the pubs entered for the Advertiser Pub of the Year Award.
They will all be displaying posters calling on their patrons to vote for them – so it’s over to you to help choose the winner.
Just pick your favourite and vote above. Voting opens on Thursday, August 10 and closes Thursday, August 31.
The winner will get a plaque for their pub and be featured in the Advertiser.
