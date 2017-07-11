Vote for your Independent Retailer of the Year

Active Security (Maidenhead)
Applewood Kitchens (Moss End Garden Centre)
Audio Venue (Maidenhead)
Beds R Uzzz (Maidenhead)
Biltong Emporium Ltd (Moss End Garden Centre)
Blindscape (Burnham)
Bourne End Auction Rooms (Bourne End)
Bourne End Jewellers (Bourne End)
Braywick Heath Nurseries (Maidenhead)
Cookham Jewellery Workshop (Cookham)
Cowdery's of Cookham (Cookham)
Craft Coop (Maidenhead)
Dawson's Auctioneers (Maidenhead)
GCD Security (Maidenhead)
Goyals (Maidenhead)
Maidenhead Fireplace & Stove Centre (Maidenhead)
Maidenhead Glass and Windsor Centre (Maidenhead)
Peakes of Maidenhead (Maidenhead)
R H Sands & Sons (Maidenhead)
RK Video (Maidenhead)
Ross Poole (Cookham)
Spacers Tile and Wood Flooring Centres (Maidenhead)
Tastes Delicatessen (Windsor)
Ultra Quick Hire (Maidenhead)
Warfield Stoves and Fires (Moss End Garden Centre)
Windsor Auctions (Windsor)
Wally's Toy Shop (Maidenhead)
The award is sponsored by Advertiser owner Baylis Media and will be decided by the public vote in the poll above.
We've drawn up a varied list of nominees based in the area covered by the Advertiser, with butchers, food and drink retailers, clothing stores and home specialists among those nominated.
Take a look at the nominees above, pick your favourite and vote.
Voting closes on Thursday, August 10 and the winner will be announced at a ceremony at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead on Friday, September 15.
Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com for more details.
