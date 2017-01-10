Tue, 10
Wycombe Wanderers land Tottenham trip in FA Cup fourth round

James Preston

Wycombe Wanderers' reward for their hard-fought FA Cup third round win over Stourbridge is a trip to Premier League side Tottenham in the next round of the competition.

Gareth Ainsworth's side will head to White Hart Lane on the weekend of Saturday, January 26 to face a side sitting in third place in the top tier.

Spurs beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday to secure their place in the next round.

The Chairboys defeated Portsmouth and Chesterfield before eventually overcoming non-league Stourbridge 2-1 on Saturday.

Ticket details and the exact date of the tie are yet to be confirmed.

