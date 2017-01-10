Wycombe Wanderers land Tottenham trip in FA Cup fourth round

Wycombe Wanderers' reward for their hard-fought FA Cup third round win over Stourbridge is a trip to Premier League side Tottenham in the next round of the competition.
Gareth Ainsworth's side will head to White Hart Lane on the weekend of Saturday, January 26 to face a side sitting in third place in the top tier.
Spurs beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Sunday to secure their place in the next round.
The Chairboys defeated Portsmouth and Chesterfield before eventually overcoming non-league Stourbridge 2-1 on Saturday.
Ticket details and the exact date of the tie are yet to be confirmed.
Watch the moment your #Chairboys discovered they'd be heading to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fourth round! pic.twitter.com/1SghhRbMR9— Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) January 9, 2017
---
Wycombe have also released the following holding statement for supporters.
Wycombe Wanderers ask supporters to remain patient as arrangements for the Emirates FA Cup fourth round tie against Tottenham Hotspur are finalised.
The draw was made on Monday night and set up a prestigious trip to White Hart Lane for Gareth Ainsworth’s men on the weekend of 27/28/29/30 January.
Both clubs are in contact this morning to discuss ticketing allocations and prices, but fans should remain aware that all details will be subject to confirmation of the date and kick-off time, which are dependent on whether or not the game is to be broadcast live on television. This decision should be known either today (Tuesday) or tomorrow.
Wycombe will keep supporters informed as quickly and efficiently as possible, but ask that fans do not contact the club with enquiries to enable the team to focus on planning for this fixture.
