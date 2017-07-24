Two drivers die after three-car crash near Legoland roundabout

Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night (Sunday).
Emergency services were called to the crash, involving a black Mercedes, a silver VW Golf and a blue Mercedes, in Winkfield Road at about 10.45pm.
The 23-year-old driver of the Golf, a man from Slough, was declared dead at the scene.
The driver of the blue Mercedes, a 50-year-old man from Bracknell, died after being taken to hospital.
The next of kin for both men have been informed.
Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigations manager Richard Thorpe of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are investigating this tragic incident in which two men sadly lost their lives.
“We would like to hear from anyone who was on Winkfield Road before or after the collision and has any information about the vehicles or the incident to call us on 101.”
A spokesman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Slough, one from Windsor and a Heavy Rescue Unit from Dee Road were sent to the scene.
Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to rescue four people from the cars involved.
Crews were on the scene for about an hour-and-a-half.
krysbevans
11:11, 24 July 2017
Sadly this sounds like a head-on collisison with one car overtaking another. No mention of cyclists, but the roads between Maidenhead, Windsor and Ascot are only just wide enough for two vehciles. So cyclists force vehicles into head-on situations. This is especially risky near the many blind bends. I love cycling and can see the attraction of cycling on these roads. But I would never do it, despite having ridden (legally) on the A2 dual carriageway towards London. Should cyclists be banned before there is a repeat of this tragedy?
Normie Norm
13:01, 24 July 2017
Maybe had you not been so distracted by jumping to conclusions, you'd have seen that it was 10:45 at night, so your bizarre rant about cyclists, given that none were mentioned, is even weirder than it might otherwise have been. If people can't drive around cyclists, they are the ones who should be trained or banned. Your argument is akin to "I can't fire my shotgun without hitting poeple, people should be banned!" If you cannot handle a lethal weapon (i.e. car) around innocent people without threatening their lives, it is not the fault of those innocent people. And can we drop the victim-blaming myth that a cyclist, likely wearing nothing but lycra, could force someone in 2 tonnes of safety cage to do anything. It is the driver's choice if they put themselves in risky head on situations. In the meantime, two people are dead as a result of this tragedy which has nothing to do with your personal crusade. Maybe spare a second thinking of them before posting such irrelevant tosh next time.
