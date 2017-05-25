Police arrest two men who were reported to be 'acting suspiciously' near Victoria Barracks

Police have arrested two men who were reported to be ‘acting suspiciously’ near Victoria Barracks in Windsor last night (Wednesday).

Officers attended the scene in Sheet Street shortly before 9pm.

They arrested two men, both in their 30s, who are currently in police custody.

Police say there is not believed to be a wider risk to the public and the investigation is in its early stages.

There have been no injuries.

Police have asked the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or activity by calling 0800 789 321 or 999 in an emergency.