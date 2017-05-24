Changing the Guard scaled back in Windsor after Manchester attack

The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the Changing the Guard ceremony at Windsor Castle has been scaled back after heightened security concerns following Monday’s Manchester terror attack.

Buckingham Palace has already cancelled its ceremony to allow the redeployment of police officers across the capital.

Last night, Prime Minister Theresa May announced the country’s terror threat level has been increased from severe to critical meaning a further attack on British soil is ‘imminent’.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said: “There is no change with regard to it taking place but there will be no ceremonial mount.”

The ceremony sees guards from the Household Cavalry march from Victoria Barracks, up to the High Street and into the Castle accompanied by the regiment’s band on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

It took place today (Wednesday) without its normal supporting military bands.

Specialist barriers were introduced around Windsor Castle in March to increase security following the Westminster terror attack.