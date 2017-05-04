Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip to step down from public engagements

His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has announced he will stop carrying out public engagements from autumn.

Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen.

The 95-year-old will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although may still attend certain public events ‘from time to time’.

The Duke of Edinburgh is patron, president or a member of more than 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

An official announcement from the palace this morning (Thursday) said the Queen fully supports the decision and will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family.