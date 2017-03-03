Chance to have your say in Heathrow third runway consultation

A chance to have your say on proposals to build a third runway at Heathrow is being offered to residents in Windsor and Maidenhead.

A Government consultation is running until Thursday, May 25 and the Royal Borough is encouraging people to share their views.

Two public sessions are taking place to give residents a chance to learn more about the proposals.

The first is taking place at the Windsor Youth and Community Centre, in Alma Road, today (Friday) until 8pm and another session will take place at SportsAble in Braywick Road in Maidenhead on Tuesday from 11am to 8pm.

Cllr Simon Dudley, leader of the council, said: “This is a hugely important step in this process and I want to see as many of our residents as possible, whatever their view, to read through these details and offer their comments.

“We’ve made no secret of our objections to Heathrow expansion and we truly believe that a third runway would blight our residents’ lives. This consultation offers us and the whole borough a chance to let the Government know exactly what they think.

“I am also pleased to see that there will be two public sessions in Windsor and Maidenhead giving people the chance to learn more about what is being proposed.”

Visit www.gov.uk/government/publications/heathrow-airport-and-airspace-consultation-information-events to see the consultation documents.