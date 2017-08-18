What's on: 10 things to do this weekend (August 18-20)

FRIDAY



ASCOT: The Ascot Organ and Keyboard Club is holding its summer social tonight (Friday).

The event is taking place at All Saints Church Hall, in London Road. It starts at 7.45pm.

Email ascotdos@yahoo.co.uk for details.

MAIDENHEAD: Hollywood hits will come to Kidwells Park for three days of outdoor films.

Maidenhead at the Movies is back for another year with four showings a day from Friday.

Until Sunday, the park will be transformed into an outdoor cinema for the free event, run by Enjoy Maidenhead.

There will also be funfair rides and chairs to hire for £1.

New films for children will include animated hits The Boss Baby and Sing.

To mark 30 years since Dirty Dancing was released the film will close the event on Sunday evening.

People heading to the outdoor cinema on Saturday are encouraged to download the free Nicholsons Centre app.

Anyone who has the app will be able to get free popcorn on the day.

There is no need to book a space and viewers are invited to bring along picnics, but no alcohol is permitted.

She is hoping the rain will hold off for the weekend.

Despite the rain last year, film fanatics decked out in raincoats set up with their umbrellas to enjoy the films.

SLOUGH: The Curve in William Street is offering careers advice sessions to A-level pupils who have just received their exam results later today (Friday).

The event aims to help young people understand their options and access the right opportunities.

Available at The Curve between 1-6pm or contact Slough Young People’s Service on 01753 875510 or email sloughforyouth@slough.gov.uk for more information.

For GCSE pupils advice will be available at the same time next week on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: Dog lovers can parade their prized pooches at a show in Ascot.

Ascot Grange Care Home, in Bagshot Road, is inviting people to show off their furry friends tomorrow (Saturday).

The show starts at 2pm.

Call Wendy or Robin on 01344 798304 to book a place.

BRAYWICK: A visually impaired DJ will be among the entertainers at a fundraiser for a disability charity.

Stewart McDougall will be picking South American-influenced tunes at the Caribbean-themed Not in Notting Hill event, which is due to be held at SportsAble’s Braywick Road base on Saturday.

Other highlights will include rum cocktails and Jamaican food, as well as even more live music from reggae and soul band the Marley Motown Experience and DJ Glennyboy.

Founded in 1975 to promote awareness of disability through sport and other activities, SportsAble now has more than 450 active members.

The event is scheduled to start at 7pm and tickets cost £10.

Contact events@sportsable.co.uk or call 01628 627690 to find out more.

HURST: Scarecrow classes and children’s growing classes will take place at the 104th Hurst Horticultural Show on Saturday.

This traditional event aims to capture something special about English village life and offers something for all the family to enjoy.

Among the competitive classes will be children’s classes for all ages, even one for those aged up to five years.

The show is held at Hurst Village Hall, School Road, and opens at 1.30-4.30pm.

DORNEY: The village’s famous rowing lake will hold a mass-participation sports series dedicated to the ‘everyday superheroes’ – the UK’s 12.9 million people with disabilities.

The Superhero Series invites people with all kinds of disabilities to take on unique triathlon challenges either individually or as a team.

More than 1,800 superheroes have already signed up for the event including double paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock MBE who will be joined by a host of other paralympians and celebrity team leaders.

Dorney Lake will host the Superhero Series on Saturday, August 19.

The first event begins at 10am with registration open from 8.30am

TWYFORD: This year’s village fete will feature circus skills workshops and a motorcycle stunt show in Stanlake Meadow on Saturday.

There will also be a range of activities and skills workshops, traditional egg and spoon and three legged races and stalls from several of the area’s organisations and charitable groups.

The fete takes place from 1-5pm.

SUNDAY:

MAIDENHEAD: A cricket club charity match and fun day is set to take place on Sunday in aid of Cancer Research.

Boyne Hill Cricket Club, in Highway Road, will hold the fun day from noon, when the bar opens, with the barbecue due to fired up at 2pm.

A Twenty20 game featuring the club Chairman’s XI v Cricket Chairman’s XI will be the main sporting event of the day. But a bouncy castle, games and a grand raffle are also set to take place as part of the fun. Music, afternoon tea and a tombola will also be on there to enjoy.

Visit boynehillcc.hitscricket.co-m for more on the club.

MAIDENHEAD: A family fun day will take place at Laggan Park on Sunday.

The event will raise money for Reuben Virdee, a three-year-old from Furze Platt who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in December.

On the day there will be funfair rides, face painting, a coconut shy, games and gladiator duels.

The event, now in its fifth year, will also raise money for a community centre and The Hajj Ride, a group of friends who are cycling across Europe and the Middle East to Mecca to raise money for Ambulances in Syria.

It will run from 1pm-8pm.