Love Island star set for Smokeys appearance

A Love Island star is set to enjoy a ‘good night out’ at Smokeys on Saturday.

‘Muggy’ Mike Thalassitis will be visiting the nightclub in Nicholsons Lane.

Smokeys announced the visit with a Facebook post sharing the audio recording from Big Bang Entertainment confirming the booking.

A spokeswoman from Big Bang Entertainment says: “This has all been confirmed, I just need to double check you have got a booth available to him.”

“He’s a really sociable guy, and I’m sure he will meet your customers, he just wants a good night out.”

The smash hit seven-week show saw single people couple up to find love and the final was won by Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies on Monday.

‘Muggy’ Mike caused a stir in the villa after going after Olivia Atwood, who was already coupled up with Chris Hughes. The love triangle led to Chris labelling him ‘muggy’.

After being voted out by his fellow islanders, he was later voted back into the villa, and coupled up with Tyla Carr.

Yesterday it was announced Kem would be visiting Atik nightclub in Windsor.