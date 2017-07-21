Maidenhead Festival: Full music programme

Nate Simpson
The biggest free event in the town's calendar is back as Maidenhead Festival returns to Kidwells Park this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).
The family-friendly festival will be packed with things to do, including circus skills workshops, a festival beach and inflatable fun zone.
There will also be a host of stalls and a street food festival with dishes from around the world.
The event will feature a packed programme of music with X Factor star Nate Simpson, tribute acts Take That Live and Bon Giovi, and Maidenhead's very own Kevin Cruise set to feature.
Check out the full line-up of acts below. You can also download a map for the festival here.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Police are ‘working to establish’ how a man in his thirties who was found in Courthouse Road last night sustained serious head injuries.
It's time to get voting as readers get their chance to decide the winner of the Independent Retailer of the Year at the inaugural Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards.