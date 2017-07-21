Fri, 21
Maidenhead Festival: Full music programme

Staff reporter

Staff reporter

Maidenhead Festival: Full music programme

Nate Simpson

The biggest free event in the town's calendar is back as Maidenhead Festival returns to Kidwells Park this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

The family-friendly festival will be packed with things to do, including circus skills workshops, a festival beach and inflatable fun zone.

There will also be a host of stalls and a street food festival with dishes from around the world.

The event will feature a packed programme of music with X Factor star Nate Simpson, tribute acts Take That Live and Bon Giovi, and Maidenhead's very own Kevin Cruise set to feature.

Check out the full line-up of acts below. You can also download a map for the festival here.

