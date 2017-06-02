What's on: Nine things to do this weekend (June 2-4)

FRIDAY:

MARLOW: Beer lovers will have the chance to sample a range of brews at a beer festival in Marlow.

The Marlow Beerfest is due to start at Marlow FC, in Oak Tree Road, tomorrow (Friday) at 4pm. It will run until 10pm, before restarting at 12pm on Saturday and carrying on until 10pm.

Entry costs £2.

Visit www.marlowfc.co.uk to find out more.

SATURDAY:

ETON WICK: Anglican, Catholic and Methodist churches in Eton Wick, Eton and Dorney are joining together for a prayer breakfast tomorrow (Saturday).

The event has been organised as part of global prayer movement Thy Kingdom Come.

Breakfast will be served at St Gilbert Church, in Eton Wick Road, from 8.30 to 9.30am. The church will be open until noon.

HOLYPORT: Traditional games, stalls, a bouncy castle and children’s entertainment will be at the 71st Holyport Fair on Saturday.

This year the annual fair will be supporting Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Alzheimer’s Dementia Support.

Stalls include a coconut shy, face painting, a children’s corner and bric a brac.

Contact maz.coppinger@live.com if you are able to volunteer at the fair. Helpers are needed to set up and putting everything away in the evening.

Visit www.holyportfair.org for details.

TWYFORD: Twyfest, which is now an annual event, started on Friday May 26 and will run until Sunday, June 4.

Rock band Republica, famous for their hit song Ready to Go, will be the headliner on Band Day on Saturday.

Visit www.twyfest.co.uk for more details.

WINDSOR: Cancer Research UK is holding a Race for Life at Windsor Racecourse.

The women-only event is raising money to fund research into more than 150 types of cancer. Since 1994, women of all ages and fitness levels across the UK have been rallying together to complete the charity’s fitness challenges.

The event is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) and starts at 9.30am. A 5k and 10k route will be on offer. A muddy obstacle course will be taking place at the racecourse the following day.

Go to www.raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org to sign up.

SUNDAY:

COOKHAM: A ‘Soul Service’ for parents, workers and carers who do not always have time to relax will be held at Holy Trinity Church on Sunday afternoon.

The service, at 4pm in Church Gate, will include an optional glass of Prosecco.

OAKLEY GREEN: All Maidenhead election candidates will have the chance to speak at a hustings event on Sunday at the Oakley Court Hotel.

The event has been organised by Chris Challis, agent for Julian Reid, who is standing for the Just Political Party.

Mr Challis decided to arrange the hustings after a number of candidates were not given the chance to participate in the hustings on Saturday, May 27, organised by Churches Together.

Only parties which held a parliamentary seat after the last election were allowed to participate.

All candidates are welcome and the event will take place at 5pm at the hotel in Windsor Road.

Visit www.TheJustParty.org.uk/hustings if you are interested in attending

TWYFORD: The village’s annual Donkey Derby will take place on Sunday from 1pm, on King George’s Field.

In addition to the traditional donkey races, there will be donkey rides, a park train, music and a wide range of stalls covering charities, sports clubs, youth groups, crafts, businesses and community groups to join in the fun.

WINDSOR: Art lovers can offer what they like for oil paintings at a sale in Windsor on Sunday.

Professional artist Andy Finlay is trying to clear space for his next projects and has more than 40 paintings on offer to the public.

The sale is taking place at Prime Studios, in Ward Royal Parade, Alma Road, and is running from 10.30am to 3pm.