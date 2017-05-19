What's on: 12 things to do this weekend (May 19-21)

FRIDAY:

BOURNE END: A series of events to mark half a century of Bourne End Library started last night.

The centre, in Wakeman Road, is celebrating 50 years of loaning books to the public and has invited several top authors to speak about their trade and their work.

Today (Friday) there will be an afternoon tea session with Mark Mason, author of Walk the Lines, 3-5pm.

Tickets cost £10.

Further events are planned for later in the month.

Contact libboe@buckscc.gov.uk to find out more and book.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: The Ascot Charitable Trust is holding its annual black-tie ball tomorrow (Saturday).

The trust was set up in 2002 to support national and local charities, community groups and people living in the town with special needs.

Since then, it has raised more than £500,000.

The charity ball is being held at The Pavilion at Ascot Racecourse and starts at 7pm.

Visit www.ascotcharitabletrust.org.uk for more information.

LANGLEY: A recently formed volunteer group promoting healthy eating and regular exercise is holding an open day tomorrow (Saturday) at St Francis Church in London Road.

Rise and Shine’s open day will include exercise sessions, healthy eating information stands, head massages, counseling and singing and dancing.

The event, running from 10.30am to 1pm will be attended by the Mayor of Slough Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Elliman).

LANGLEY: A plant sale raising money for Save the Children will be held at 196 Langley Road on Saturday, May 20.

The sale will run from 2pm to 4pm.

WINDSOR: Battersea Dogs & Cats Home’s Muddy Dog Challenge returns to Windsor Great Park this weekend and an 86-year-old from Ascot is among those preparing to tackle the course with his pet pooch.

The challenge will see runners take on a 2.5km obstacle course with their furry friends while raising cash for charity.

Tomorrow (Saturday), former marine and ex-cabbie Bill Lockwood will take on the slog with Snoopy, a dachshund and shih-tzu cross. The pair have so far raised more than £500 for Battersea, which has a centre in Old Windsor’s Priest Hill.

Bill was inspired to take on the muddy mayhem by his daughter Charlotte Fielder, head of volunteering and fostering at Battersea.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Charlotte-Fielder to sponsor Bill.

Registration for Saturday’s event has now closed.

WINDSOR: People can celebrate the life of a loved one by taking part in Thames Hospice’s Sunflower Walk tomorrow (Saturday).

Walkers can choose from three routes varying from 4km to 13km at Virginia Water.

The event costs £30 per adult and £10 per child on the day.

It starts at 10am.

Visit http://www. thameshospice. org.uk/sunflowerwalk or call 01753 842121 to book.

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: A barbecue, balloon race and live music will be just some of the attractions on offer at St Francis School’s Party in the Park.

The event is running at the school, in Coronation Road, from 1 to 4pm on Sunday.

Children can get their faces painted and take part in a ‘Beat the Goalie’ competition.

Money raised at the event will go towards The Butterfly AVM Charity which is trying to fund research into arteriovenous malformations.

BRAY: A plant sale will be held on Sunday at Bray Village Hall from 10-1pm.

All profits will go towards buying the bedding for this year’s RHS Britain in Bloom contest.

Find plant and vegetable seedlings plus a variety of good value plants especially those in ruby, green and white, this year’s colours for the competition.

BURCHETTS GREEN: Learn about the history surrounding the Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) campus at Heritage Day.

On Sunday, the college in Hall Place will open its doors to the public in partnership with the Chelsea Fringe, an annual festival of gardening and flowers.

Visitors will have the chance to take a look around Hall Place Mansion, a manor house dating back to 1234.

Guided tours of the land will take place at 1.15, 2.15 and 3.15pm and the site will be open to the public from 1-5pm.

Visit www.bca.ac.uk for information and to pre-register.

CRAZIES HILL: Blue Peter star Barney Harwood will be at Crazies Hill CE Primary School on Sunday.

The school has organised a summer fair with a bouncy castle, a raffle and Blue Peter inspired activities.

The fair will be open from noon-2.30pm.

The school is also looking to raise funds for a new outdoor garden studio to use as a breakout room for small group tuition, music lessons, and more.

As part of the fundraising the children will be taking part in a sponsored obstacle dash on the school field on Thursday, May 25.

The first dash will begin at 9.30am.

MAIDENHEAD: Thousands of yellow plastic ducks will bob down the river at Maidenhead as part of an annual event run by the Lions Club of Maidenhead on Sunday.

The Duck Derby and Family Fun Day will take place on Ray Mill Island in Lower Cookham Road from 1-5pm.

Fairground attractions and a ‘fun train’ will also be on offer, along with a wide range of stalls and sideshows.

About 3,000 ducks will be released into the river at 4.30pm in a race started by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Sayonara Luxton.

Tickets for ducks go on sale in the Nicholsons Centre on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13 and Friday, May 19.

WINDSOR: A celebration of 300 years of Freemasonry is taking place at The Long Walk in Windsor on Sunday.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is being organised by The Freemasons of Berkshire and will include a Teddy Bear’s Picnic and a time tunnel documenting the group’s history.

A display of 300 classic cars will also be on show.