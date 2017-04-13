What's on: 12 things to do this Easter weekend (April 14-17)

FRIDAY:

MAIDENHEAD: More than 1,000 runners are expected to line up for the annual Maidenhead Easter 10 tomorrow (Good Friday).

The starting pistol for the race, which is now in its 64th year, is set to be fired at 9.30am.

Setting out from Maidenhead Office Park, in Westacott Way, the athletes will complete a 10-mile circuit, taking in pavements, country lanes and cycleways.

Organised by Maidenhead Athletic Club, about 110 members will be on hand to run drinks stations and act as marshalls.

Proceeds will be donated to People to Places, a charity which provides transport for disabled people in the Royal Borough.

Last year’s winners were six-time winner Phil Wicks and his wife Emily.

Visit www.maidenheadac.org to find out more about the race.

MAIDENHEAD: The last journey of Jesus will be re-created on the streets of Maidenhead tomorrow (Good Friday).

The annual Walk of Witness is due to set off from Providence Place in the town centre at 11am.

Hundreds of people are expected to join the procession down the High Street, stopping for prayers and readings along the way before finishing at the High Street Methodist Church.

Andrew Fleet, chairman of Churches Together in Maidenhead, which organises the procession, said: “When we do our stops, we’re doing readings; it’s a form of praise and a veneration of Christ.

“We can’t imagine what he went through but it’s our reminder that he did.”

He added: “Anyone who wants to join is welcome.”

MAIDENHEAD: A free Easter egg trail will take place at Stubbings Nursery this weekend. Youngsters will be able to fill in a quiz sheet in exchange for an Easter egg from the cafe in Henley Road.

The Easter trail will be open tomorrow (Friday), Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10am to 3pm and there is no need to book.

Visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk for more information.

SATURDAY:

COOKHAM: Bakers across the village will be avoiding soggy bottoms and other oven-based sins this weekend at Bel and the Dragon.

The High Street inn will host a charity bake off on Saturday.

Contestants will need to pay £5 to enter.

The competition will not only crown a champion but will help a worthy cause, too, with all proceeds going to Thames Hospice.

Entrants can then show off their treats and present them to a panel of judges – though the exact line-up and names of those officiators have not yet been revealed.

They will be split into the children and adults categories in the event, which is set to begin at 11am.

Anyone can turn up on the day to watch the judging for free if they fear their own products aren’t up to task.

Call 01628 521263 or visit belandthedragon-cookham.co.uk for more information.

COOKHAM DEAN: An annual array of vintage cars will be on display this weekend, with Thames Hospice set to benefit from visitors attending.

The Wheels Vintage Vehicles event could see up to 100 cars and motorbikes parked on the Cookham Dean Cricket Club field in Whyteladyes Lane.

Food and drink will be available at the popular showcase and a tombola is also set to take place as visitors check out the diverse range of automobiles.

Entry is free, but there will be plenty of opportunities to donate to the hospice, which helps adults with a serious illness, throughout the day.

It will take place between 1.30-5pm on Saturday.

MAIDENHEAD: Norden Farm’s Jump In! festival will go out with a bang on Friday for Give it a Go day, featuring more than 41 workshops.

Visit www.nordenfarm.org for a full schedule and to book tickets.

MAIDENHEAD: A pop-up shop in aid of Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice will run until Saturday in the Nicholsons Centre.

The shop is being run by volunteers and features children’s toys, jewellery, clothes and books. It will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

MAIDENHEAD: Fun for all the family will come to Grenfell Park on Saturday.

For the fifth year, the Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club is hosting an Easter Family Fun Day. The free event will take place at the park from 11am-3pm and includes an Easter egg hunt, face painting, bunny mask painting and fairground rides.

To support The Brett Foundation, the club is asking residents to bring along an Easter egg to be donated to families in need.

Event organiser Adam Hunter said: “This is just one way we can support the amazing work of The Brett Foundation and help to bring happiness and smiles on many children’s faces.”

SONNING: The Church of St Andrew in Thames Street will be hosting a free afternoon of fun this Saturday.

There will be an Easter egg hunt for children in the church yard followed by family field games, a riverside walk along the Thames with food back at the Ark provided by Burgers and Bangers. Starting from 2pm.

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: Traditionally reared beef, pork and lamb will be on sale at the Ascot Farmers’ Market on Sunday.

The event is taking place in Car Park 3 at Ascot Racecourse and runs from 9.30am to 1pm.

Seasonal fruit, vegetables and a selection of cheeses will also be on offer.

Free parking is available at the racecourse.

Email ascotwindsormanager@ hotmail.com or visit www. tvfm.org.uk for details.

CHALVEY: A leisurely paddle to the pub is being organised by the Jubilee River Riverside Centre on Easter Sunday.

After meeting at the centre at 11am, paddlers will kayak down the river to a nearby pub for lunch and drinks.

Entry costs £20 per person.

Search 'Easter Pub and Paddle' on www.eventbrite.com to book.

COOKHAM: A celebration of Easter will include hymns, poetry and prayers at Holy Trinity Church.

It will take place in Church Gate at 6.30pm on Easter Sunday.

All are welcome to attend the service.