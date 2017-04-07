What's on: Nine things to do this weekend (April 7-9)

FRIDAY:

ASCOT: A free antiques, jewellery and collectables valuation day is taking place in South Ascot today (Friday).

Experts from Dawson’s Auctioneers will be offering their opinions on goods during the event at South Ascot Church Hall, in Church Road.

It is running from 10am to 3pm.

Call 01628 944100 for details.

SATURDAY:

ETON: A community choir from Windsor will be performing the works of Elgar during a concert tomorrow (Saturday).

The Royal Free Singers concert will open with a rendition of Elgar’s Serenade for Strings in E minor followed by The Spirit of England.

The group is being supported by the Orchestra of London.

The concert is taking place at Eton College School Hall and starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15.

Visit www.rfs.royal-windsor.com or call the box office on 07434626045 for tickets.

HARE HATCH: On Saturday orchid lovers can attend the annual Thames Valley Orchid Show at Hare Hatch Sheeplands.

As well as enjoying displays of exotic orchids visitors can buy plants, supplies and get advice from the experts.

Entry to the show is free and it runs from 11am to 4pm.

MAIDENHEAD: An Easter egg raffle will raise money for the East Berkshire MS Society.

The raffle will take place on Saturday at Italian Continental Stores in Denmark Street, Maidenhead, at 3pm.

The society is supported by the shop as a ‘close family member’ is a multiple sclerosis sufferer who is undergoing stem cell replacement therapy at Hammersmith Hospital.

WINDSOR: The Savill Garden is celebrating the launch of its spring season by hosting the RHS Early Spring Ornamental Plant Show for the first time.

The finest camellias, rhododendrons and magnolias will be on display during the two-day spectacle which starts tomorrow (Saturday).

Visitors can view hundreds of plant varieties on show from the country’s leading gardens and growers including High Beeches and the Sir Harold Hillier Gardens.

Experts from The Savill Garden’s own team and horticulturalists from the RHS Rhododendron, Camellia and Magnolia Group will also be on hand to talk to guests.

The show forms part of the ‘Carnival of Colour’ which will see the Garden burst into life with beautiful blooms.

John Anderson, Keeper of the Gardens at Windsor, said: “The ‘Carnival of Colour’ season has been designed to celebrate the vibrancy of The Garden and we encourage everyone to immerse themselves in colour this spring.”

Visit www.windsorgreatpark.co.uk/en/experiences/the-savill-garden for details.

SUNDAY:

BRAY: A special musical performance suited to Palm Sunday will take place at St Michael’s Church.

Music at Bray has organised the performance of Maurice Durufle’s Requiem on Sunday at 4pm. The concert will feature St Michael’s Singers who will be joined by professional soloists and players.

Deputy churchwarden Jim Tucker said: “The choral masterpiece is perfectly suited for Palm Sunday and the approach to Easter.”

The concert will last for about 40 minutes and be followed by tea in the church hall. Tickets are £8 on the door.

COOKHAM: A special Palm Sunday service will take place this weekend and mark the start of Holy Week at Holy Trinity Church.

It will feature music from John Stainer’s The Crucifixion. The service will take place in Church Gate on Sunday at 6pm.

COOKHAM DEAN: A fundraiser for a charity-run pre-school will see children take part in a search for treats on Sunday, April 9.

The Cookham Dean Village Easter Egg Hunt will start at the Jolly Farmer Pub in Church Road from 10am.

It is organised by Noah's Ark Pre-school, also in Church Road, which teaches children aged between two and five.

Money raised from the event will go the school.

Each child on the hunt will receive a goody bag and Easter egg.

Email louise.noahsark@gmail.com for ticket details.

WARGRAVE: Twyford Singers are holding their Easter performance on Palm Sunday at 7pm.

This year the event is being held at St Mary’s Church, in Station Road to benefit from the pipe organ. Tickets, including refreshments, are £8 for adults and £4 for children £4.