What's on: Nine things to do this weekend (March 31-April 2)

FRIDAY:

COOKHAM: A race night will be held at The Crown today

(Friday). It will raise money for Alexander Devine and the Fight For George charity, which raises money for cancer charities.

It will run from 7.30pm and will be followed by music and dancing.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: A concert raising money for charity My Cancer My Choices will be held at the Rose Theatre in St Mary's School tomorrow (Saturday).

The New Egham Singers’ Spring Concert at the St Mary’s Road school will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 or £5 for children aged 15 and younger. Call 07884 331195 or email Nesboxoffice@gmail.com to book tickets.

COOKHAM: Three gardens will be open to the public on Saturday to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the National Garden Scheme.

Bellevue Cottages, a modern garden with a curved walkway, Vicarage Close, which overlooks Cookham Church and Hunters Lodge, a country style garden with a wildlife pool surrounded by aquatic plants will be on show.

All three gardens are within half a mile walking distance of one another.

The scheme is run by volunteers and an entrance fee of £5.50 will go towards charities supported by the NGS including Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, and Carers Trust.

There will be homemade teas at Hunters Lodge. Visit www.ngs.org.uk for more information.

MAIDENHEAD: Morris dancers are set to appear around town again now spring has arrived. The High Street will be the stage for Taeppa’s Tump North West Morris Dancers between 11am and 1pm on Saturday.

They will collect for their chosen charity for 2017, Sport in Mind.

SLOUGH: A spring clean of the walkway along Slough’s Grand Union Canal is being held by volunteers from The Friends of Slough Canal tomorrow (Saturday).

The group aims to clear the towpath, starting from the canal basin by Stoke Road and finishing at Chequers Bridge by Mansion Lane.

Litter-pickers will meet at the Salvation Army Hall in Stoke Road at 9am for a short safety briefing before heading out. New volunteers are welcome to come on the day. Call club secretary Chris Lloyd on 07973 226242 for details.

SUNNINGDALE: A sale of nearly new baby and children’s items will be held at Charters Leisure Centre tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Mums and dads will have stands set up at the Charters Road centre selling clothes, toys, books, high chairs, walkers and much more. Entry is £1.50 and £1 for the final hour. For information or to book a stall, contact yvette@babyandchildrensmarket.co.uk or call 07979 867004.

WINDSOR: The town's annual zombie walk will return on Saturday.

The spooky event will see participants dress up as the undead and parade through the town.

The fun begins at the Firestation, in St Leonard's Road, at 6pm.

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: Racegoers will be hoping they can fleece bookmakers at this year’s lamb national at Ascot Racecourse.

The course will conclude the jumps season with its Spring Family Raceday on Sunday.

As well as seven races and countryside activities including a working dog demonstration, an animal petting farm and falconry and duck displays.

Children will also be able to try their hand at pony riding.

Everyone can look forward to the highlight of the day when six Herdwick sheep will race over mini fences in between racing.

For more information www.ascot.co.uk/Spring-Raceday or call 0844 346 3000.

BRAY: Gather together with your neighbours for a morning of hard work on Sunday.

The Bray Village Dig Together Day will meet outside the Village Hall at 10am.

The aim of the day is to get the village ready for the main planting and gardening season which starts at Easter.

There will be a range of jobs on offer and anyone is welcome to just turn up on the day.