What's on: 12 things to do this weekend (March 3-5)

FRIDAY:

BURNHAM: The Skin and Blister band will be coming to Burnham Park Hall in Windsor Lane today (Friday).

The six-piece band will play a country, rock and blues set including favourites from The Eagles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones, Mamas & Papas, Johnny Cash , etc. Sisters Avril Appleyard & Rosie Scott lead the harmonies.

Doors open at 9pm, entry is free.

COOKHAM RISE: Works by Cookham-based artists are to go on sale.

The three-day exhibition, organised by Cookham Arts Club, will be held at Pinder Hall, in Cookham Rise.

It will be open from 2-6pm today (Friday), 10am till 6pm on Saturday and 10am till 5pm on Sunday.

The club, which was founded in 1941, meets at Cookham Dean Village Hall, in Church Road, on Tuesdays 2-5pm.

Meetings are also held on the third Thursday of every month at the Cookham Parish Centre. Visit www.cookham.com

TAPLOW: A range of abilities will be showcased at Taplow Court as part of Maidenhead’s Got Talent tomorrow (Friday)

The event, in Cliveden Road, will feature more than 20 performers, including violinists, singers and ballet dancers.

Schools including Holy Trinity Primary School, Larchfield Primary School, Burchetts Green Primary School and St Edmund Campion are among those taking part.

Desborough College, the Pat Steel School of Dance, Tara Deane and Redroofs are also on the bill.

Tickets can be bought on the day from 3pm.

A matinee will run from 3.30 – 5.45pm and the evening events will take place between 7.30 – 10pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults, £6 for under-16s and pensioners and free for under-5s.

WINDSOR: Justice is the theme for a church service for Women’s World Day of Prayer tonight (Friday) at the Methodist church in Alma Road from 7.30pm.

This year, the service was written by women from the Philippines.

More details can be found at www.wwdp.org.uk

SATURDAY:

BURNHAM: A new survival course for six-10 years olds begins on Saturday. The Bush Craft Sessions will help to explore Littleworth Common and Burnham Beeches.

Visit www.active-in.co.uk or call David on 079566-50404. Sessions are £2 each.

LANGLEY: A councillor fed up with litter blighting Fox-borough ward has organised a community clean-up tomorrow (Saturday).

Cllr Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) is calling on volunteers to meet at Longwood Park in Common Road at 10am.

Litter pickers will collect rubbish in the area until about 1pm. Residents can also bring any unwanted household items to five manned collection points until 1pm.

The points are in Grampian Way, the junction of Common Road and Humber Way, Eden Close and the junction of Parlaunt Road and Tithe Court.

OLD WINDSOR: A book fair by the Observer’s Collectors Society will be held at the Old Windsor Memorial Hall tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.30am-2.15pm.

Collectable books on sale will include Observers, Frederick Warne publications, Ladybird books and Collins Nutshells.

Admission is free and all are welcome with parking available on site.

For details call 07956 308763.

SLOUGH: A synchronised skating demonstration marked the much-anticipated official opening of the temporary ice arena in Montem Lane on Wednesday.

The temporary rink is in place for Slough’s many ice skating groups to use while work is carried out on the main ice arena next door.

The rink has been used by Slough’s skating clubs since last weekend but will officially open up to the public tomorrow (Saturday).

WINDSOR: Experienced or aspiring actors are invited to join a new drama group.

A meeting and workshop will take place at Windsor Baptist Church tomorrow (Saturday) at 2.45pm.

The church wants to add a drama club to its mix of community activities and it will be run by the Rattle ‘n’ Roll Players, which was launched at the Windsor Fringe in 2015.

A benefit performance of its current show, Shakespeare’s Dreams and Nightmares, will be presented at the church on Friday, April 28.

People who join the new group will have the chance to develop new productions alongside, or together with, the established troupe.

Anyone interested in coming along can get in touch with Rattle ‘n’ Roll director Gabriel Chanan at gabriel.chanan@talktalk.net or on 07533 958805.

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: The Brass for Africa Brass Band will present An African Spectacular on Sunday, an afternoon of brass band music at the LVS Theatre in London Road.

Profits will go to the Brass for Africa charity’s mission to improve the life of disadvantaged children in Africa through brass music education.

The event starts at 3pm.

Tickets, at £10 adults, £5 children, are available at buytickets.at/brassforafrica/ 79169 or email info@brassforafrica.org for more information.

BRAY: An afternoon recital will take place on Sunday at St Michael’s Church Hall in Bray High Street.

Baritone Crispin Lewis will be presenting an afternoon of English song including Vaughan Williams’ Songs of Travel.

The performance starts at 3pm and is expected to last an hour.

Entry is free but any donations will go towards helping the church get new toilets.

Visit www.braystmichael.co.uk for more information on the recital.

SLOUGH: Women and girls from across the Slough community are invited to attend an International Women’s Day event at The Curve on Sunday.

The day will feature talks from motivational female speakers, information stalls and entertainment in aid of the annual awareness day on Wednesday, March 8.

Children are welcome and activities and soft play will be available.

The event will run at the William Street centre from 11am to 4pm.

A complimentary meal will be served to finish off the day.