What's on: Seven things to do this weekend (February 3-5)

FRIDAY:

DEDWORTH: Residents can tell Thames Valley Police how policing can be improved in the area during a ‘Meet the Public’ event in Dedworth.

The session is taking place at Tesco, in Dedworth Road today (Friday) and runs from 2 to 4pm.

Sergeant Jemma Calver and PCSO Laura Niblett will be in attendance and will also be running a Fun Food Station for guests.

Officers will be taking questions on any concerns residents have on policing in the area.

Entry is free.

SATURDAY:

COX GREEN: A pantomime of Sleeping Beauty will be taking place at Cox Green Community Centre this weekend.

The show will raise money for the community centre in Highfield Lane which is 40 years old this year.

Tickets are available for the show at 2.30pm or 7.30pm on Saturday as well as on Sunday at 2.30pm.

Tickets can be bought at the centre or by calling 01628 636715.

SLOUGH: A free showcase of work by Slough-based artists will be held at various locations in the town centre tomorrow (Saturday).

Home Grown, organised by arts revitalisation project Home Slough, will feature displays from visual art to performance poetry.

Displays will run between 11am and 3pm.

Visit www.homeslough.org.uk/event/home-grown to see the schedule.

SLOUGH: Sessions to build skills to go self-employed in the creative and craft sector will take place at The Curve tomorrow (Saturday).

They are organised by Windsor-based Culture Studio which provides advice to people about creative career opportunities.

The Community Interest Company (CIC) also sells fair trade and hand crafted products made by disadvantaged artists in India, reinvesting profits into community projects in both India and the UK.

Workshops will take place over two days from Saturday, with jewellery making on the Saturday and creative enterprise sessions on Sunday. Call 0845 269 8936 to book.

WINDSOR: Tradition: Harmony and Colour, an exhibition by Mahrukh Bashir and Lucy Temple, will be held at Cumberland Lodge in Windsor Great Park for free. Both artists are alumni of The Prince’s School of Traditional Arts in London.

The exhibition opens from 10am-noon tomorrow (Saturday) and February 25 and features artwork inspired by the traditional techniques and patterns of Islamic art.

Private viewings and further information can be requested from Emma Albery on 01784 497790 or at ealbery@cumberlandlodge.ac.uk

SUNDAY:

MAIDENHEAD: Hundreds are expected to attend an open day at Maidenhead Mosque on Sunday.

The Holmanleaze-based mosque will be one of more than 100 taking part across the country in the Visit My Mosque initiative.

The open day takes place on Sunday from 2-4pm. Email info@maidenheadmosque.org to attend.

SLOUGH: Members of the public are invited to an open day at the Al Jannah Mosque in Stoke Road on Sunday, February 5.

Visitors will be shown around the mosque and can ask questions about Islam, enjoy Arabic and Asian sweets and snacks and watch live prayers and presentations.

The event is part of the Muslim Council of Britain’s Visit My Mosque campaign.

Guests should dress appropriately and place shoes on racks at the entrance, and be aware that members of opposite gender in the mosque may avoid shaking hands.

Visitors to the open day, running from 11am to 6.40pm, will be allowed to take photographs.

For details contact 01753 315618 or sloughaljannah@ gmail.com.