What's on: 11 things to do this weekend (January 27-29)

FRIDAY:

ETON: Take a look at one of the county’s oldest classrooms when Eton College opens its doors to the public this afternoon (Friday).

The school held it’s first public open afternoon last year and it is a chance for the public to see collections and exhibitions.

This year, there are two exhibitions on show, Education – Education – Education, in the Tower Gallery and William Scott, Form – Colour –Space in the Verey Gallery.

Visitors will also be able to enter Lower School, the oldest classroom in the country which is still in continuous use, with its shutters and pillars carved with names of boys going back to the 16th century.

The open afternoon will run from 3-6pm and be followed by a film screening of Every Picture Tells a Story in partnership with Windsor’s Firestation Arts Centre.

The film is directed by William Scott’s son James, and tells the story of Scott’s impoverished childhood, with Natasha Richardson as the teacher who saw his talent.

WARGRAVE: Members at Wargrave Theatre Workshop will be walking the plank for panto this month with Alan Frayn’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stephenson’s Treasure Island.

The performance will feature all of your favourite classic literary characters plus the best bits of traditional panto and jokes.

There are shows at 8pm showing today (Friday) and Saturday with matinees at 1pm and 4pm, with a final show at 2pm on Sunday.For tickets visit www.wargravetheatre.co.uk

WEXHAM: Slough-based women's group Meet and Mingle is launching its Working Women support group tonight (Friday).

Meet and Mingle holds outings, activities, exercise classes and more for women in Slough and has started a group for women working full time.

The group will meet at St Mary's Church Hall in Church Lane from 7.30pm and 9.30pm to socialise and discuss activities for the future.

Call Aksa Marshal on 07732 632637 for details.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: A winter soiree will take place at All Souls Church in South Ascot tomorrow (Saturday).

The soiree and awards provides the school age students with the opportunity to perform in front of family and friends and is organised by Ascot-based Instrumentally.

It provides parents, students and guests with drinks and food and even the teachers will play a set to round off the afternoon.

Performers pay an entrance fee of £25, with £5 for a sibling which means that there is no charge for the audience.

For further information visit www.instrumentally.co.uk or call 01344 627300.

BURNHAM: A new beginners' bootcamp begins on Saturday for those looking to get fit and have some fun.

The class organised by Active Bucks is for all fitness levels and will run weekly from 10.30-11.30am in Burnham Park.

Classes cost £2.

ETON: Music lovers are in for a treat when a famous choral work is performed in the famous Eton College School Hall.

The Marlow Community Choir will be joined by other singers from Sir William Borlase’s Grammar School, in Marlow, for the performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Elijah on Saturday.

It will start at 7.30pm under the baton of musical director Gillian Dibden MBE.

Tickets cost £13 or £11 for concessions.

Visit www.mccab.org.uk or phone on 07746 307218.

MAIDENHEAD: Music and dancing will take over the high street on Saturday as Chinese New Year comes to Maidenhead.

The celebrations will include lantern making and a traditional lion dance led by the World Eagle Claw Kung-Fu School from Portlock Road.

They will welcome the Year of the Rooster with a parade and colourful displays organised by the Chinese and Oriental Community Association.

The celebrations, which always draw in large crowds in the town centre, will start with lantern making in the Nicholsons Centre from 11am-3pm.

The parade will start from 1pm from the boy and the boat statue.

MAIDENHEAD: New volunteers are being sought to work on the Maidenhead Waterways project.

The scheme, which is set to complete its first phase in the town centre later this year, is looking for help with its programme of channel clearances.

Theses are intended to secure a reliable water supply for initiative when it opens.

The next session is due to be held tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am till 12pm, with others held every fortnight.

Email contactus@maidenheadwaterways.org or visit www.maidenheadwaterways.org to find out more.

SUNNINGDALE: The 1st Sunningdale Scouts will hold a Jumble Sale tomorrow (Saturday). There will be bargains, tea and cake on offer from 2pm at the Scout headquarters in Sandy Lane. Goods can be left at the building on the day from 10am-noon.

WRAYSBURY: Aladdin is coming to the village for three nights only in a performance by the Wraysbury Players.

The magical pantomime adventure runs until tomorrow (Saturday) at Wraysbury Village Hall.

Tickets cost £8 and can be bought online at www.wraysburyplayers.co.uk or from Sai News, Pennyfields and Wraysbury Food & Wine.

The show starts at 7.30pm each night with an additional matinee performance on the Saturday at 1.30pm. Call the box office on 07598114991 for more information.

SUNDAY:

COOKHAM: A mass to celebrate an ancient festival will take place in Holy Trinity Church in Churchgate on Sunday.

This ancient festival marks the midpoint of winter, halfway between the shortest day and the spring equinox.

Candlemas is a traditional Christian festival that commemorates the ritual purification of the Virgin Mary 40 days after the birth of her son, Jesus, and the presentation of Jesus Christ in the Temple.

It was custom to take a Jewish boy to the temple in Jerusalem 40 days after his birth, to be presented to God by his parents.

In pre-Christian times this was a festival of light celebrating the lengthening days and the increased strength of the life-giving sun as winter gave way to spring.

The mass will take place from 6.30-7.30pm and will feature music by the Men’s Choir.