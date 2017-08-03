Dunkirk star Sir Kenneth Branagh attends Sonning Golf Club fundraiser

Dunkirk star Sir Kenneth Branagh was the guest of honour at Sonning Golf Club's annual Captain's Charity Day on Friday.

There was a trick shot show with Jeremy Dale which included a chance for golfers to hit a driver off a tee three feet in the air, while 26 four-person teams took part in 18 holes of golf.

In the evening Sir Kenneth gave a speech that recognised the achievements of club member Stan Grue and there was a performance by comedian Adger Brown, who also hosted the charity auction which included two tickets to the movie premiere of Sir Kenneth's new film Murder On The Orient Express.

Club captain Bill Branagh, Sir Kenneth's brother, said: "It's not often that I'm lost for words, but what we achieved together on Charity Day was simply breathtaking.

"I am truly humbled by people's generosity.

"Thanks so much to everyone for their support."

Around £10,000 was raised for the Royal Berkshire Hospital Charity.