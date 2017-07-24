Man punched and pulled to the ground by muggers in Twyford

A 23-year-old man was punched and pulled to the ground by a group of three muggers in Twyford on Friday.

The victim was walking in Station Road, near Loddon Cars taxis, in the direction of High Street at about 12.05am when he was set upon by a group of three men.

One of the men punched him and the other two pulled him to the ground. They then walked away towards the railway station.

The victim sat up and discovered his wallet next to him with two cards missing.

He had suffered facial bruising, bruising to his ribs and a cut to his lip. He went to hospital and has since been discharged.

The attackers were aged between 20 and 30 years old. Two of the men were approximately 6ft tall with the other approximately 5ft 11ins. They were all wearing tracksuit trousers and hooded tops.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Erika King, of the Investigation Hub based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of this incident in which a man was assaulted. I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about it or who saw what happened.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference '43170215842', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.