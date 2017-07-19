Sonning crash: Family pays tribute to 'a life taken too early but so fully lived'

A family has paid tribute to a 32-year-old man killed after losing control of his car in Sonning on Monday due to 'a series of tragic events'.

Andrew Isgar, of Woodley, passed away after a collision at about 6.40pm.

His family said: “On Monday evening, Andrew lost control of his car in Pound Lane, Sonning, and as a result of a series of tragic events passed away shortly afterwards.

“Andrew was alone in the car. Nobody else was involved in the incident.

“Before this tragic event, Andrew was having great fun with his partner.

"She was the joy of his life and they had many plans and hopes for the future.

"He was close to his family and was enjoying his relatively new role as uncle to his 22-month-old nephew.

"He was good at socialising and leaves behind a wide circle of friends.”

The IT contract manager was described as having a successful career in business.

His family added: “A life taken too early, but lived so fully. Sadly missed and loved by his family, friends, colleagues and many more who knew him.

"Funeral details to follow.”

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision who have not yet spoken to police. If you have any information, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting URN 1387 17/7.