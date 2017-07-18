Driver dies following crash in Sonning

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was killed following a crash in Sonning yesterday evening (Monday).
At about 6.50pm, a white BMW 1 Series crashed on Pound Lane, travelling south in the direction of the roundabout junction with the A4 Bath Road.
The car was the only vehicle involved in the accident. The driver sustained ‘serious injuries’ and was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading where he sadly died.
His next of kin have been informed.
Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Call 101, quoting the reference number 1387 of July 17.
