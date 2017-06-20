Firefighters rescue deer from swimming pool in Twyford

Firefighters came to the rescue after a deer got stuck in a swimming pool at a house in Twyford on Sunday.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s animal rescue unit from Caversham Road Fire Station was sent to the pool, in London Road, after a call was received at 7.38pm.

The home-owner had tried to coax the deer out of the pool but when this proved unsuccessful, firefighters responded and managed to get the deer out of the pool.

The service said: "It’s not every day that our firefighters would respond to a call like this one, but if there is a concern for the safety of the people involved then we will and in this case there was that risk."