Hollywood superstar George Clooney pays visit to Sonning care home

Sonning-based Hollywood star George Clooney made the birthday wishes of one lucky 87-year-old care home resident come true on Sunday.

Pat Adams, a resident at Sunrise of Sonning in Old Bath Road, received a very special surprise when her idol paid her a visit.

The visit was part of Sunrise of Sonning’s 'Wish upon a Star' programme, through which residents are encouraged to make a wish by staff, who do their best to make it come true.

Pat was both delighted and surprised when the former ER star greeted her with a bouquet of flowers and a card.

Staff said Pat was beaming from ear to ear after his 15-minute visit.

George lives with his wife, 39-year-old human rights lawyer Amal, in Sonning.

George was inspired to make the visit after receiving several letters and the Sunrise Community Newsletter.

Linda Jones, concierge at Sunrise of Sonning, said she also got the shock of her life when a “Mr Clooney” rang the door bell, holding the newsletter, looking for Pat.

Malcolm Hague, divisional support general manager at Sunrise of Sonning, said: “We are so delighted that Pat’s wish came true.

"She was absolutely thrilled to meet her great icon, and it was such a lovely surprise to see George greet her with flowers and a card.

"This was a classy gesture from a wonderful man, and it has brought smiles to everyone at Sunrise of Sonning.

"A huge thank you to George.”