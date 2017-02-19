86-year-old flips car after hitting tree

Firefighters had to be called after an 86-year-old woman driver hit a tree and flipped her car this afternoon.

She suffered a possible broken femur, shoulder and ankle in the crash, which is thought to have been caused after she got her foot stuck on the accelerator.

Crews from Maidenhead and Wargrave were sent to St John’s Convent, in Linden Hill Lane, Hare Hatch, at about 1.15pm.

They took about an hour-and-a-half to cut her out of the Fiat 500, which was left on its side after the collision, before paramedics could take her to hospital.

No one else was injured.