Plans for flats in Ruscombe rejected by council

Plans for 31 apartments in Ruscombe were refused by Wokingham Borough Council at a planning meeting last night (Wednesday).

Developer McCarthy and Stone had submitted an application to build homes for people aged over 55 in land in London Road.

It was rejected on the grounds of the bulk, scale and mass of the apartments proposed, and for the absence of a completed legal document, by the council’s Planning Committee.

Ruscombe Parish Council had previously opposed the plan and recommended it for refusal, with some residents living by the land also voicing their opposition.

Wokingham’s planning officers had recommended approval of the application, subject to conditions.

Councillors initially suggested to defer their decision in order to schedule a site visit, but chairman Tim Holton (Con, Hawkedon) decided to propose a motion to refuse the application.

All but one councillor voted in favour of the motion.

Speaking after the meeting, Sharon Moore, of Walnut Tree Close, which is next to the London Road plot of land, said: “The Planning Committee had obviously taken on board the concerns raised by the parish council and the residents of Walnut Tree Close.

“We are pleased that they subsequently voted to refuse the application.”

A spokesman for McCarthy and Stone did not reveal if the developer planned to appeal the decision.

He said: “We are naturally disappointed with Wokingham Borough Council’s decision not to permit our proposal for specialist age-exclusive homes.

“We are, however, still committed to bringing forward proposals for this much needed form of accommodation.”