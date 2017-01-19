Police appeal to find missing 14-year-old girl from Hurst

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage girl from Hurst who has not been seen since Sunday night.

Tia Goldsmith, 14, was last seen at 10.10pm on Sunday in the village.

Tia has brown hair, is 5ft 2ins, is of medium build, and has hazel-coloured eyes.

When she was last seen she was wearing a black vest top, pink pyjama trousers, brown Ugg boots and a black Puffa-style coat with a fur hood.

She had links to Aldershot in Hampshire and to Surrey.

Det Sgt Jonathan Chandler, leading the search, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who has seen Tia or who recognises anyone fitting her description. It is believed Tia has access to other clothes, so she may have changed the clothing she was wearing at the time she went missing.

"I would also like to speak to anyone who has had contact with Tia. Tia, if you see this appeal, please get in touch with police. You are not in any trouble however we need to check on your welfare."

Contact police on 101 quoting reference 43170014062 with any information.