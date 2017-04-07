Fri, 07
M4 shut westbound between junctions 6 and 8/9

Drivers on the M4 are facing delays after the motorway was shut westbound between junctions 6 and 8/9.

The Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Twitter account said at 11.22am that two vehicles had collided in the area.

The Highways England account said the carriageway has been closed  due to a 'heavy vehicle fire' and police are working to release trapped traffic.

Updates to follow.

