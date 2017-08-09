Michael Gove, Ian McEwan and Sebastian Faulks among names set for Cliveden Literary Festival

Big names in history, politics and literature including MP Michael Gove, Ian McEwan and Robert Harris will be attending the first Cliveden Literary Festival in October.

The grade I-listed estate will be opening its doors for the inaugural Cliveden Literary Festival which will take place from Saturday, October 14 until Sunday, October 15.

On the Saturday comic novelist Howard Jacobson will talk to John Preston on his savage Trump satire and Sebastian Faulks, who wrote Birdsong, will be discussing his obsession with love and war.

The Sunday programme includes Ian McEwan, Michael Gove and Lady Antonia Fraser.

Natalie Livingstone, author and chairman of Cliveden Literary Festival said: “While researching my book The Mistresses of Cliveden, I discovered that Cliveden has always been a magnet for truly great writers from Jonathan Swift to Tennyson, J M Barrie to H G Wells and George Bernard Shaw to Rudyard Kipling.

“The Cliveden literary festival will revive this tradition by gathering an impressive array of authors of today in a place that resonates with history and literature.”

Visit www.clivedenliteraryfestival.org for more information.