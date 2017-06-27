Cash and jewellery stolen in Taplow burglary

A gardening tool was used to smash the patio door glass of a house in Taplow during a burglary on Thursday.

Thieves climbed onto the garage of the house in Nursery Road to get into the garden before smashing through the glass at some point between 12.45pm and 3pm.

A number of items were stolen, including cash, jewellery, camera equipment and computer equipment.

PC Paul Bridgeworth, based at Amersham police station said: “We would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area on Thursday afternoon."

Contact police on 101 quoting reference '43170182847' or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



