E-Fit released after woman returns to find burglar in her home

An E-Fit image has been released by police after a burglary took place in Taplow.

A 36-year-old woman returned to her home in Farm Road at about 5.45pm on Tuesday, April 25, to find a rucksack on the floor which was not hers.

She then saw a man walking down the stairs, and ran outside to get help after realising he was an intruder.

The man left the property by using its rear patio doors and ran into a nearby field.

Jewellery and gold sovereign coins were taken.

The man is described as white, aged 30 to 35, of a slim build, about 5ft 8ins, and had brown or black messy hair which was either greasy or had wax in it.

He spoke with an English accent.

Case investigator Debbie Parker-Boyes, at Taplow Police Station, said: “If anyone recognises the man in this E-Fit picture, or has any information relating to this incident, I would ask them to please contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.