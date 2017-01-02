Cliveden reopens after temporary closure

Cliveden estate and woodlands has reopened after being forced to shut temporarily this afternoon.
According to a statement on the National Trust site’s Facebook page, an ‘unprecedented number of visitors’ meant it had to close to for safety reasons.
However, a spokesman for the popular attraction has now confirmed it is once again running as normal.
Visit www.facebook.com/ClivedenNT or www.nationaltrust.org.uk/cliveden for updates.
