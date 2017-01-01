Dogs saved following Cliveden estate blaze

A dog had to be rescued by firefighters tackling a blaze on the Cliveden estate last night.

Crews from Beaconsfield, Maidenhead and Slough were all called to the fire in a cottage in Bourne End Road at about 9.10pm.

No people were in the house at the time, but one pet was rescued by staff from the nearby hotel, while a second was saved when firefighters arrived.

It is believed to have been caused by unattended candles.

Fire crews spent about two hours ventilating the property and carrying out safety checks.

Watch commander Paul Casey, of Beaconsfield Fire Station, said: “We would always say not to leave candles unattended and to always blow them out if you’re leaving the room.

“Always keep them in suitable holders and away from flammable sources like Christmas trees and curtains."