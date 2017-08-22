SportsTALK: Fleet avoid defeat

Maidenhead United boss Alan Devonshire felt his side deserved the three points after they were pegged back to a 1-1 draw against Ebbsfleet United at the weekend.

We hear from Dev and goalscorer Harry Pritchard after the game, and also look at whether criticism of the Magpies' pitch is deserved.

Our football round-up also looks at a big crowd for Slough Town, an FA Cup exit for Flackwell Heath and a thumping for Burnham FC also feature in our round-up.

In cricket, Graeme spoke to Berkshire captain James Morris ahead of this week's Unicorns Trophy final, while a big win for North Maidenhead features in the usual round-up.

There's also a quick mention for Maidenhead Rugby Club as they prepare to start the new season.