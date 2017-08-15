SportsTALK: Playing up to the cameras

All eyes, and cameras, were on Maidenhead United as the Magpies secured a historic first win in the National League at York Road on Saturday.

Two goals from Dave Tarpey gave Alan Devonshire’s men a 2-1 win over Hartlepool in the game televised on BT Sport, and sports reporter Dan Darlington caught up with both men after the final whistle.

Three goals in three games may have put Tarpey back in the shop window following a summer of speculation but the manager was quick to dismiss any chance of the marksman leaving before the transfer window slams shut.

Our team rounds-up the rest of the football action and there’s also interviews from sports editor Graeme Copas with GB rower Jack Beaumont, recapping a whirlwind last 12 months, and Maidenhead girl Ellie Rayer on life in the England women’s hockey set-up ahead of the EuroHockey Championships.