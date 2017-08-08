SportsTALK: A historic moment

Maidenhead United's first ever National League campaign began on Saturday with a trip to Kent to face Maidstone United.

The Magpies came away with a point from the game thanks to Sam Barrett's late equaliser. This week's SportsTALK looks back at the historic game, and hears from striker Sean Marks and coach Sam Lock.

We also look ahead to tonight's home match against Wrexham.

The team discusses Flackwell Heath's FA Cup victory against Burnham FC, a defeat for Windsor and a sluggish start to the new Championship season for Reading.

There's also the cricket round-up, including tough times for Burnham and Slough.