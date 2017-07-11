SportsTALK: Fixtures special

The fixtures are out and Maidenhead United have some mouth-watering clashes coming up early in the season at York Road.

Former Football League clubs Wrexham, Hartlepool United and Leyton Orient are all set to visit in August, with the Hartlepool game set to be screened live on BT Sport.

We look ahead to the early fixtures, including the 'Kent derby' against Maidstone United, in this pre-season edition of SportsTALK.

We also look at Slough Town after the Rebels fielded new signings in a 0-0 friendly draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

In cricket, there's Julian Cup chat and Slough, Burnham , Marlow and Cookham Dean are among the teams in our round-up.

There's also a look at the Henley Royal Regatta and Slough-born Marcus Willis' progress at Wimbledon.