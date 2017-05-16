SportsTALK: Signing on

It has been a fantastic week for Maidenhead United fans after the Magpies finally got their hands on the National League South trophy and star striker Dave Tarpey signed on for another season with the club.

The title-winning side held an open top bus parade around Maidenhead on Saturday to celebrate their achievement with the fans.

The day also brought confirmation that Tarpey, who has been linked with several football league clubs after scoring 44 league goals in a record-breaking season, is set to remain at the club.

This week's podcast has an interview with the player at the celebration, while we also have news of the club's end of season awards.

We also look ahead to Reading FC's Championship play-off clash with Fulham tonight, while in the cricket we start with a look at a defeat for Cookham Dean.

The team also brings you news of results for the likes of Windsor, North Maidenhead, Maidenhead and Bray, Burnham and Slough.