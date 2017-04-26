SportsTALK: Down to the wire

The title race will go down to the final game of the season in the National League South after Maidenhead United missed out on promotion on Saturday.

The Magpies, playing in front of more than 3,000 fans, lost 2-1 to second placed Ebbsfleet United, meaning they will have to go to Margate and win or equal Ebbsfleet's result to secure the title.

We have interviews with players Harry Pritchard and Sean Marks after the game and Dan reflects on whether Maidenhead can get the job done at the weekend.

We also look at Slough Town and Marlow FC's play-off matches and hear about a defeat for Reading FC.

In the rugby, champions Maidenhead finished their season with an unbeaten home record and a 24-17 win over Royal Wootton Bassett, while Windsor were relegated after a 17-13 defeat to Chippenham.

We also look at Marlow, Drifters and Slough.