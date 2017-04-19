SportsTALK: On the brink

Maidenhead United are on the cusp of making history after two wins over the Easter weekend edged them closer to the National League South title.

The Magpies need just a point in the huge clash with second-placed Ebbsfleet United at the weekend to secure the title. We discuss their chances, hear from manager Alan Devonshire and talk about the goal of the season.

It was also a good weekend for Slough Town and Marlow FC, who both secured play-off places, while Windsor and Reading both won.

In the rugby, champions Maidenhead RFC take on Royal Wootton Bassett this weekend and we talk about Windsor RFC's fight for survival.

There's also a golf update and the latest in the cricket.