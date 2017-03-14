Tue, 14
SportsTALK: A crucial victory

There's no Dan or David this week but there's still plenty for our listeners to mull over in this week's podcast.

This week, we focus on the rugby and Maidenhead RFC's crucial bonus point win over title rivals Old Patesians at Braywick Park.

We get reaction from head coach Russell Bolton, skipper Myke Parrott and Old Pats head coach Craig Jones. 

We also round up the latest results in football and rugby, including the record-breaking goalscoring exploits of Dave Tarpey in a Maidenhead United win.

We also hear from Marlow boss Mark Bartley after the defeat to Aylesbury.

