SportsTALK: Table toppers

Maidenhead United are back on top of the National League South after securing a vital away win at Chelmsford City last night (Monday).

We look at the result, hear from man-of-the-match Dean Inman and assess the race for the title with Ebbsfleet United.

The team also discuss a 3-2 win for Slough Town that was overshadowed by a serious neck injury suffered by goalkeeper Mark Scott.

We also look ahead to Reading FC's game with Newcastle and get updates on Marlow, Holyport and Flackwell Heath.

In rugby, Maidenhead's game was rained off at the weekend but we look ahead to the big clash with Old Patesians at the weekend. There's also news from Windsor, Marlow, Drifters and Slough and a hockey update.