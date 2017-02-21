SportsTALK: Onwards and Upward

Maidenhead United maintained their promotion push with a win over Whitehawk at the weekend thanks to Ryan Upward's late winner at York Road.

We hear from the match winner in this week's podcast, as well as Magpies manager Alan Devonshire.

The round-up also features cup heartbreak for Maidenhead Ladies, a crucial win for Slough Town, a draw for Flackwell Heath and defeats for Marlow and Windsor.

In rugby, Maidenhead recorded an impressive victory over title rivals Newbury. Graeme spoke to skipper Myke Parrott and Newbury head coach Lee Goodall.

Drifters, Phoenix, Slough and Marlow all feature in the round-up, while we have the latest hockey news, including a trip to Buckingham Palace for Helen and Kate Richardson-Walsh.