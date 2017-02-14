Tue, 14
Wed, 15
Thu, 16
SECTION INDEX

SportsTALK: Off top spot

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

0
SportsTALK: Off top spot

After months of sitting on top of the tree, Maidenhead United surrendered top spot in the National League South to Ebbsfleet United at the weekend.

The Magpies lost 2-1 to Hemel Hempstead and are now level on points with Ebbsfleet, albeit with a game in hand.

Dan spoke to boss Alan Devonshire about the result, and the SportsTALK team look at how the result has affected Maidenhead's promotion chances in our latest podcast.

We also get an update on another win for Slough Town, plus the latest on Marlow, Flackwell Heath, Windsor and Reading.

In the rugby, Maidenhead returned to winning ways against Witney. Graeme spoke to head coach Russell Bolton, while Marlow, Slough and Phoenix all feature in the round-up.

There's also a mention for former professional tennis player Jamie Delgado, who now coaches Sir Andy Murray, after he made an appearance at Bisham Abbey last week.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved