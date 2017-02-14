SportsTALK: Off top spot

After months of sitting on top of the tree, Maidenhead United surrendered top spot in the National League South to Ebbsfleet United at the weekend.

The Magpies lost 2-1 to Hemel Hempstead and are now level on points with Ebbsfleet, albeit with a game in hand.

Dan spoke to boss Alan Devonshire about the result, and the SportsTALK team look at how the result has affected Maidenhead's promotion chances in our latest podcast.

We also get an update on another win for Slough Town, plus the latest on Marlow, Flackwell Heath, Windsor and Reading.

In the rugby, Maidenhead returned to winning ways against Witney. Graeme spoke to head coach Russell Bolton, while Marlow, Slough and Phoenix all feature in the round-up.

There's also a mention for former professional tennis player Jamie Delgado, who now coaches Sir Andy Murray, after he made an appearance at Bisham Abbey last week.